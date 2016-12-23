Random Short Take #3

It’s only been 13 months since I did one of these, so clearly the frequency is increasing. Here’re a few things that I’ve noticed and thought may be worthy of your consideration:
- This VMware KB article on Calculating Bandwidth Requirements for vSphere Replication is super helpful and goes into a lot of depth on planning for replication. There’s also an appliance available via a Fling, and a calculator you can use.
- NetWorker 9.1 was recently released and Preston has a great write-up on some of the new features. “Things are hotting up”, as they say.
- Rawlinson has now joined Cohesity, and I look forward to hearing more about that in the near future. In the meantime, this article on automated deployment for HCI is very handy.
- My hosting provider moved me to a new platform in September. By October I’d decided to move somewhere else based on the poor performance of the site and generally shoddy support experience. I’m now with SiteGround. They’re nice, fast and cheap enough for me. I’ve joined their affiliate program, so if you decide to sign up with them I can get some cash.
- My blog got “hacked” yesterday. Someone put a redirect in place to a men’s performance pill site. Big thanks to Mike Yurick for pointing it out to me and to my colleague Josh for answering my pleas for help and stepping in and cleaning it up while I was on a plane inter-state. He used Wordfence to scan and clean up the site – check them out and make sure you’re backups are up to date.
- The next Brisbane VMUG will be held on Tuesday February 21st. I’ll be putting up an article on it in the next few weeks. It will be sponsored by Veeam and should be great.
- I always enjoy spending time with Stephen Foskett, and when I can’t be with him I like to read his articles (it’s not stalky at all). This one on containers was particularly good.
That’s it for the moment. Hopefully you all have an enjoyable and safe holiday season.